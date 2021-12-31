The Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers set a new attendance record as 69,489 fans packed Nissan Stadium on Thursday as the Boilermakers edged the Vols 48-45 in overtime to win the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell passed for 534 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions and WR Broc Thompson had seven receptions for 217 yards and two scores.
Vols QB Hendon Hooker completed 26 of 41 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 180 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, Cedric Tillman had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns, and Velus Jones Jr. had 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.