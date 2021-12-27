Tennessee Volunteers receiver Cedric Tillman could have decided to play in the NFL on Sundays.
Instead, the 6-foot-3 wideout announced last week that he is forgoing the NFL Draft to return to school for his redshirt senior season. Tillman led the Vols in every major receiving category in 2021.
“We are constantly striving for improvement — as a team and in everything we do,” Tillman tweeted. “While I have made significant strides in my game this year, I feel like I have much left to prove in the Orange & White.”
Added UT coach Josh Heupel: “He’s a guy that, from the time we’ve gotten here, has just continued to get better in every phase, offseason, spring ball, during the summer. He continued to gain confidence because of his work habits, what he’s done throughout the course of the season; just continuing to get better and better.
“I think he’s got a much higher ceiling than even how he’s played at the end of this year. We’re excited to have him back. He’s a mature competitor becoming a great leader inside of the wide receiver room, in particular. It’s a huge pickup for us as a program to get him back.”
Tillman followed the lead of UT quarterback Hendon Hooker, who announced on Dec. 12 that he was returning in 2022. The duo developed quite the rapport with one another down the stretch, as Tillman finished the year with 57 receptions, 931 yards and nine touchdowns — all team highs.
The final six games of UT’s season is when Tillman really came into his own. He racked up 41 catches, 721 yards and seven touchdowns over that span, including four 100-yard games and a career-high 10-reception, 200-yard performance against Georgia on Nov. 13.
He scored a touchdown in each of UT’s final six games, becoming the first Vols player with a receiving touchdown in six straight games since 1995.
Named an All-SEC second team selection by Phil Steele, Tillman ranked second in the FBS with 535 receiving yards against current AP Top 25 opponents.
“He’s a great representation of continuing to put your head down, continuing to work,” Heupel said. “The more you put into it, the more you’re going to get out of it. It doesn’t always happen for everybody the first day you step on campus. For some it does. You’re going to face adversity.
“You’ve got to continue to compete as you go through your career. That’s on this level, that’s at the next level if you’re able to get to that point. It’s a great example of continuing to work and compete. He’s a young man that has played really well, but has a bright, bright future inside this game. He’s only going to continue to get better.”
