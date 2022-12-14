At this point last year, Smyrna running back/linebacker Arion Carter had zero interest from college recruiters.
On Wednesday, Carter announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee, picking the Vols from a handful of Power 5 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan and several others, just days after winning the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award in Class 6A.
“As soon as I stepped on campus (for my official visit) and got with the coaches, I had that feeling of (being) not far from home,” Carter told 247Sports. “…I had a gist of me really liking the school and saying that I could be there after the visit — after my official visit there. But then I knew I had to take (an official visit) to Alabama, and I felt the same way there, too. But, ultimately, I felt more at home with Tennessee.”
The No. 3-ranked recruit in Tennessee, Carter was originally a Memphis commit before reopening his recruitment in mid-November.
He was bumped to a four-star prospect by 247Sports in the middle of the season and totaled 185 carries for 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns, while racking up 92 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception.
Carter, who plans to enroll in school early, stated UT’s coaches suggested he will have an opportunity to compete for playing time as a freshman.
“They told me, if I came in, learned it and earned it, the opportunity will be given,” he continued. “So, as long as I do what they told me I need to do — learning the criteria and knowing my assignment and doing it well — I would be able to come out and potentially start and contribute.”
