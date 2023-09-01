Former Tennessee baseball star Andre Lipcius was promoted to the Detroit Tigers late Thursday night and is expected to make his Major League Baseball debut as early as Friday.
He would become the third Vols player since Tony Vitello took over in 2018 to make his MLB debut, joining pitchers Garrett Crochet (2020 with the Chicago White Sox) and Ben Joyce (2023 with the Los Angeles Angels).
A Williamsburg, Va., native, Lipcius was a Collegiate Baseball News freshman All-American for Tennessee in 2017, when he hit .275 with a team-best 11 doubles, two triples, one homer and 26 RBIs.
In 2019, Lipcius helped the Vols snap a 13-year postseason drought, batting .308 with a team-best 17 homers and 58 RBIs for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament.
A third-round pick (83rd overall) by the Tigers in 2019, Lipcius spent the majority of this season playing for the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate. The 25-year-Lipcius hit .272 with 11 home runs, 52 walks and 74 strikeouts in 97 games with Toledo.
Versatility is a strength for Lipcius, who has experience playing first base, second base, third base, left field and right field.
A right-handed hitter, Lipcius apparently made a good impression with the Tigers in spring training, batting .293 (12-for-41) with three homers, three doubles and 11 RBIs, per MLB.com.
Detroit plays at the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
Lipcius is the twin brother of Luc Lipcius, who also played at Tennessee under Vitello. The two made history in their Volunteer careers, as they became the first-known set of twins to start together for Tennessee in program history.