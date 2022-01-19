While Hendon Hooker is firmly entrenched in the starting quarterback role for the Tennessee Volunteers, the man who held that position for a few games as a freshman in 2020 has found a new team.
Former four-star recruit Harrison Bailey announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he is transferring to UNLV just three months after entering the NCAA transfer portal. He reportedly chose the Rebels over Arizona, Georgia Tech and Iowa, among others.
Bailey is the fifth QB to transfer from Tennessee since 2020, joining Brian Maurer (Sam Houston State), Kaidon Salter (Liberty), J.T. Shrout (Colorado), and Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State).
A top 100 prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports composite rankings, Bailey picked UT over SEC schools Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida and LSU.
The 6-foot-5 signal caller showed decent upside in his three starts as a freshman, completing 48 of 68 passes for 578 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. This season, however, Hooker and Joe Milton III passed him on the Vols’ depth chart. Bailey completed just 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards in one appearance in 2021.
Despite a 2-10 record in 2021, UNLV presents an opportunity for immediate playing time for Bailey. The Rebels passing game struggled this season as freshman Cameron Friel, junior Justin Rogers and freshman Doug Brumfield combined for 2,430 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing just 58 percent of their passes.
