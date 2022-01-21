Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel thought he was adding an All-Mountain West wide receiver to his roster for next season.
But just 12 days after Isaiah Neyor committed to the Vols, the 6-foot-3 freshman announced via Twitter that he had signed with the University of Texas after taking an official visit to the school on Wednesday.
Neyor was Wyoming’s leader in both receptions (44) and receiving yards (878), and he led the Mountain West with 12 touchdown receptions in 2021. He ranked seventh in the country in TD catches and yards per reception (20.0).
He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 22 and committed to UT a little over two weeks later, but kept taking official visits even after verbally pledging to the Vols. At the time, he chose Tennessee over offers from USC and Texas.
Tennessee finished the year with the No. 9 overall offense (474.9 yards per game) and No. 7 scoring offense (39.3 points per game).
Now Tennessee must look elsewhere to find replacements for Velus Jones Jr. and Javonta Payton. The Vols do return quarterback Hendon Hooker, his top target, Cedric Tillman, plus underclassmen Jimmy Holliday, Jimmy Calloway, Jalin Hyatt, Michael Bittner, Jack Jancek and former Brentwood standout Walker Merrill.
The Vols also added a quartet of three-star pass catchers in their 2022 class, including Kaleb Webb, Cameron Miller, Marquarius White and Chas Nimrod.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.