Drew Beam didn’t play high school baseball either of his final two years at Blackman High School.
That didn’t stop him from mowing down opposing batters during his first year in Knoxville as the 6-foot-4 right-hander was one of six Vols to earn All-SEC honors on Monday.
Beam was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, while Tony Vitello was named the league’s Coach of the Year and Chase Dollander was tabbed as the league’s Pitcher of the Year.
Also named to the All-SEC second team and the SEC All-Freshman team, Beam ended the year with an 8-1 record, a 2.73 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 13 walks, and 45 hits allowed across 69.1 innings.
The Murfreesboro native ranks second in the NCAA in WHIP (0.84) and second in the SEC in opponent batting average (.184). Beam is just the second Vols player and the school’s first pitcher to win Freshman of the Year honors.
Only the third Vols coach to win Coach of the Year honors, Vitello led Tennessee to the best season in program history, finishing with a 49-7 record, a 25-5 mark in conference play and a 34-3 record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee led the NCAA in wins, home runs (137) and ERA (2.37) — all school records — and earned the first-ever No. 1 ranking in program history.
Dollander, also a first team All-SEC selection, became the second UT player to win Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Luke Hochevar in 2005. The Georgia Southern transfer led the SEC with a 2.30 ERA, opponent batting average (.158), fewest hits allowed (35) and fewest walks (nine).
His eight wins tied Beam and Vanderbilt’s Devin Futrell for the second-most in the conference, and his 90 strikeouts also ranked second among league pitchers behind Mississippi State’s Preston Johnson.
Other Vols recognized include Trey Lipscomb (All-SEC first team), Drew Gilbert (All-SEC first team), Chase Burns (All-SEC second team, All-Freshman team) and Blake Burke (All-Freshman team).
Burns, a graduate of Beech High School, compiled a 7-1 record with a 2.53 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 22 walks, and a .217 opponent batting average over 67.2 innings.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.