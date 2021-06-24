If NBA scouts weren’t impressed with Tennessee Volunteers guard Keon Johnson’s SEC All-Freshman season, they were surely took note with what the 18-year-old did at the NBA Combine.
Johnson, who stands 6-foot-5, recorded a 48-inch max vertical jump on Wednesday, breaking Kenny Gregory’s previous Combine record of 45.5 inches in 2011. Johnson also posted a 41.5-inch standing vertical jump as well.
While impressive, the feat likely doesn’t raise Johnson’s draft stock much as he was already well known for his ability to play above the rim.
The Bell Buckle native declared for the draft in early April after averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Tennessee last season as the Vols went 18-9 and earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In UT’s two SEC Tournament games, Johnson averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Johnson, who i projected to be a top 10 pick in the July 29th draft, is ranked sixth by ESPN and 10th by Sports Illustrated among this year’s draft prospects. He was UT’s second-leading scorer last season and led UT in made field goals (111) and field goal attempts (247).
Ranking third on the team in assists and fourth in field goal shooting, Johnson had 15 double-digit scoring games — including three 20-point performances and a career-high 27 points in an 82-71 win over Kentucky on Feb. 6.
