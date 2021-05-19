Tennessee State University is continuing to elevate the football program’s profile after hiring former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George as its new head coach.
Speaking to a group of TSU alumni in a virtual meeting, Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen said the Tigers are expected to play all of their home games in 2021 at Nissan Stadium. This includes contests with Kentucky State (Sept. 18), Tennessee Tech (Oct. 16), Murray State (Oct. 30) and Austin Peay (Nov. 13).
Allen stated that Hale Stadium is expected to undergo some renovations soon to “address our fan experience and some of the amenities.” Hale Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 15,000, was last renovated in 2012 as part of a $1 million, 100-year anniversary celebration.
Since 2012, TSU has typically played half of its home games at Nissan Stadium and the other half at Hale Stadium. The Tigers, however, played all of their home games at Hale Stadium last season.
George, who rushed for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns during his nine-year NFL career, did a lot of winning at Nissan Stadium during his eight years in Tennessee. From 1999-2003, George’s Titans went 31-9 during the regular season and 2-1 in the postseason at home.
