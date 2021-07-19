Former Tennessee State University linebacker Christion Abercrombie became close friends with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and many of the Titans players a few years ago when he was recovering from a serious injury.
Now, Abercrombie will get to work alongside Vrabel, sort of, as he serves as a strength and conditioning intern with the Titans during training camp this year as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship program.
The Titans also have announced that Northern Arizona wide receiver coach Junior Taylor, Virginia special team coordinator Ricky Brumfield, University of La Verne offensive coordinator Miguel Reveles, and Florida State defensive analyst Clint McMillan will serve as intern coaches as well.
Additionally, the team’s scouting department will have two additions: ex-NFL defensive end Ryan Davis as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship and Kiaro Mayo as part of the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Sports Program.
Abercrombie, who collapsed on the sideline during TSU’s 2018 game against Vanderbilt, needed two brain surgeries and several months of rehabilitation to redevelop and refine his motor skills and speech. The 23-year-old has been involved with the Titans before by announcing the team’s fifth-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. He has also been the team's special guest on a few occasions — in 2019 against the Atlanta Falcons on the one-year anniversary of his injury and during a team practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
