Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has been a staple of the Nashville community for years.
So, it seems only fitting that the bar located on Lower Broadway would be a part of NASCAR’s return to the Nashville area this weekend.
That’s exactly what’s happening as Tootsie’s will sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Daniel Suarez in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday.
It will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville in 37 years and will mark the first race of a four-year deal between NASCAR and the Superspeedway.
“Nothing is more quintessential Nashville than Tootsie’s,” Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks said in a release. “…I met with Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith and shared our vision. Immediately he was in, and we all agreed we needed to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this region in an impactful way. This is a partnership that will become a part of the Nashville racing landscape for years to come.”
Trackhouse Entertainment Group, which owns Trackhouse Racing, is headquartered in Franklin. Grammy award-winning pop artist Pitbull was announced as a team co-owner in January, and the group has a partnership with Richard Childress Racing.
Suarez is the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history. The 29-year-old, who won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship, has two top-10 finishes in 2021. His uniform will incorporate the Tootsie’s logo and cowboy boots into the design.
“We love a big party and having NASCAR in Nashville is worth celebrating,” Smith added. “Country music fans and racing fans are one and the same. We are very excited to host these passionate fans and be a part of such a historic event.”
The Ally 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.
