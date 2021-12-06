It was just five weeks ago that the Tennessee Titans finished off a season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts and had what looked to be a relatively safe lead in the AFC South.
But in the five games since, the Colts, whose chances of making the playoffs then were about as good as Ryan Tannehill going consecutive games without throwing an interception, have put together a solid 4-1 stretch, even taking the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the wire before losing in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter.
As the 7-6 Colts sit just a game and a half behind the Titans, and two spots out of the final wild card in the AFC, should Tennessee be worrying about its surging division rival?
The Colts rebounded from an 0-3 start to win seven of their last 10 games. Of Indy’s six losses this year, four have been by six points or less, and all six losses have come against 2020 playoff teams.
Led by Carson Wentz and Jonathan Taylor, Indy’s offense has scored the second-most points in the league (371) and trails only Dallas and Tampa Bay in total yards.
Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing and is on a near-1,800-yard pace, is playing at an MVP level, and Wentz ranks 10th in passing yards (2,948) and has the third-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the NFL.
In fact, only Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have started as many games as Wentz and thrown fewer interceptions than his five. Wentz has only thrown an interception in three games this year.
It’s no secret the Titans have struggled without workhorse running back Derrick Henry, and Tannehill appears to have regressed to close to what he was with the Miami Dolphins. A.J. Brown and Julio Jones can’t stay healthy, neither can anyone in Tennessee’s secondary, and suddenly, an AFC South title doesn’t seem completely out of the question for the Colts.
Of the two, the Titans have the easier remaining schedule. Jacksonville, Miami and Houston don’t pose much of a threat on paper, and Pittsburgh and San Francisco are the only teams they have left with a record of .500 or better.
The Colts, on the other hand, have New England, Arizona and Las Vegas before ending the year with Jacksonville.
"When it's December, everything kind of feels like a playoff game," Wentz said. "And we know what's at stake, we know where we're at and who's coming in and all those things. But once it's December, it's go time."
While the Titans still have a 96 percent chance to win the division, according to FiveThirtyEight — and they likely will — that conversation is at least a little more interesting now.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
