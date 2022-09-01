Without second-year receiver Racey McMath for at least the first four games of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans turned to a familiar face to fill his spot on the 53-man roster.
The Titans added wideout Cody Hollister to the active roster on Wednesday, the same day McMath was placed on injured reserve with a reported hip injury.
Hollister joins Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips as Tennessee’s top five wideouts for its season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.
"He is an extremely dependable guy,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said of Hollister. “He is a smart player, and he can play multiple spots at the receiver position on a moment's notice, without a lot of reps throughout the course of the week of practice.”
Hollister, who has been with the Titans since 2019, was among the final roster cuts on Tuesday, along with fellow receivers Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and rookie Reggie Roberson.
This will be the second time he has been included on Tennessee’s roster for the season opener, also doing so in 2020 before being cut then re-signed and sent to the practice squad the following week.
Over the last three seasons, the 28-year-old Hollister has played in 10 games and started one, registering seven receptions on 10 targets for 58 yards. He played 147 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps last year.
"He has been a competitive guy on special teams,” Robinson said. “And when you're not the [No.] 1, 2, 3, 4 receiver, you are going to have to do something in the kicking game realistically. He has done great blocking. So, all the things for that position — get open, catch, block, dependability, intelligence, versatility. He embodied a lot of those characteristics."
