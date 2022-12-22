The Tennessee Titans’ season has officially gone off the rails.
According to multiple reports, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Tennessee’s 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Though Tannehill was carted off the field early in the first quarter, he returned with his right ankle heavily taped and nearly led the Titans to a win. Multiple reports said Tannehill was visibly limping in the locker room after the game.
Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky reported on Wednesday evening that Tannehill’s injury could require surgery.
Rookie QB Malik Willis took the starting reps on Wednesday, and he is in line to start the Titans' final three regular season games. The team also signed former Tennessee Volunteers QB Joshua Dobbs to the active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad.
“Malik has put a lot of work into the show team, trying to play the game, command the huddle, and do all the things that we've talked about in how he needs to try to develop during the week when there aren't a lot of reps,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “… We're always trying to coach him, and I think he has learned from those opportunities.”
The last time Willis started against the Texans, the results were pretty uneven. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception, but with Derrick Henry rushing for 219 yards and two touchdowns, Willis’ shortcomings weren’t under a microscope as much as they could have been.
Willis looked much more composed on Sunday filling in for Tannehill for a drive, completing 3 of 4 passes for 20 yards and running for a first down, and the reins should be loosened a little bit for him the second time around against the Texans.
“I definitely don’t feel a lot of limitation with what I can do with him under center,” Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “… He’s definitely grown every single week, not only in his confidence and his command of the huddle … but also just how he diagnoses defenses. The conversations I’ve had with him the last couple of days are different than they were six, eight weeks ago.”
Added Vrabel: “We are trying to get him to act like the starting quarterback, lead that unit, communicate our language for the call that is on the card, the operation, the snap count, the cadence, whether we go on the ball the next play, and all the looks that we try to give them. I've seen a lot of maturity and growth in that regard.”
Tannehill is due no guaranteed money next season, and with a $36.6 million cap hit, he could be a salary cap casualty. The next three games could very well be Willis’ audition for the Titans starting quarterback job next season.
