Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is known as one of the more creative defensive minds in the NFL.
So, it came as no surprise when Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis admitted to reporters after Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bucs that they threw some coverage at him that he had never seen before.
“That is why we do these, and it's why we wanted him out there,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “The look changes post-snap and that's what good defenses do. He'll have to see that. He'll have to recognize, and we'll have to just try to get him prepared for the next situation.”
Facing a different defense in practice for the first time, Willis had a rough go of things on Wednesday.
He started off rocky during one-on-one drills, missing both Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips on his first two throws before eventually connecting with rookie Reggie Roberson and Mason Kinsey.
Then in a two-minute drill toward the end of practice, Willis again hit a wall.
“First time going against another team in practice and maybe something you haven’t spent a lot of time preparing for on tape,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “In a game, you’re kind of going in with an idea of, ‘All right, this team likes these coverages in the two-minute, they like these coverages on third down.’
"So, coming out to a practice, it’s a tough situation because you don’t put as much time into preparation. You’ve got to be able to make quick decisions and see what’s going on. That’s tough, but obviously he’s made a lot of strides this camp and got to keep your foot on the gas.”
Although he admitted that he was trying not to run at all during practice, Wills tucked the ball and scrambled for a small gain on the first play of the two-minute drill.
He had solid completions to rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo and Cody Hollister sandwiched around a sack by a pair of Tamps defenders before ending the drive with an incompletion that was intended for Okonkwo. Bucs cornerback Dee Delaney had tight coverage on the play and broke the pass up.
Willis admitted it wasn't his finest work.
“I think I had a rough [two-minute drill],” Willis said. “It wasn’t really rough, but it just could’ve went better. It was my first time seeing their two-minute [defense], so I’ll go back and watch the film and come back tomorrow.”
While it’s evident Willis has all the right tools, the early results indicate that it may take him a little longer to learn how to fully use them all.
He'll get a chance to redeem himself in Tennessee's second joint practice with Tampa on Thursday before the Titans host the Bucs in their second preseason game on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
