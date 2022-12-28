While the outcome of Thursday’s game with the Dallas Cowboys has as much importance to the Tennessee Titans as a preseason exhibition, it’s not a completely meaningless game, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.
The Titans are expected to rest plenty of starters in anticipation of next week’s winner-take-all tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title, but Vrabel still sees the value of a “mini bye” in Week 17.
“Those are things that we have to take into consideration — the health of the football team and how many guys we realistically think can be back on a short week,” Vrabel said. “We had some injuries going into the game last week, some guys that weren't able to make it again. I'm confident that they are all working extremely hard to get back. This time of year, we need everybody that we can get. We will monitor the injuries coming out of a game, see how our guys feel, and try to make the best decision for the team.”
What many see as an opportunity for the Cowboys to fine-tune and beat up on a lesser team, Vrabel sees as an opportunity to get some in-season evaluation on some of Tennessee’s depth players — the ones who typically see the field only during training camp and the preseason.
“It is a great opportunity for a lot of guys that continue to play for us,” he stated. “Look at (offensive lineman) Jordan Roos, (offensive lineman) Corey Levin, (linebacker) Jack Gibbens, or anybody else that has had an opportunity because somebody is not here for whatever reason. Some of those guys continue to try to take advantage of the opportunity. Then we'll just keep having to find guys that want to do that.”
Aside from resting key starters for an important Week 18, the Titans also have some incentive to snap their five-game losing streak — the team’s longest skid under Vrabel.
In the Titans era, no team has suffered a losing streak of five or more games and made the playoffs. The 2022 group could be the first.
“That is what we are all fighting for — to get into the tournament, to figure out a way to do that,” Vrabel added. “We have a game Thursday. We have a huge opportunity in front of us on a national stage. Whether you look at some of these games that were close and for other reasons didn't go our way, that is disappointing because you had some opportunities. You could say it was because of this, that, or you're beating the Jaguars and you turn it over four times, and you don't do a good enough job with sudden change on defense. Then you go off to L.A. and it is competitive or on and on and on.
"Now it is focusing on where we are at with the Cowboys.”
