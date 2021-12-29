Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gave Shane Bowen the benefit of the doubt when he promoted him to defensive coordinator during the offseason.
The fourth-year head coach maintained that much of the issues that plagued the 28th-ranked Titans defense in 2020 were personnel-based and not a reflection of Bowen’s ability to run a defense.
Now, as the 2021 regular season is winding down, perhaps everyone else should have afforded Bowen that same courtesy as he’s transformed the Tennessee defense (with a little help from General Manager Jon Robinson) into the No. 13-ranked unit in the NFL.
“I think it is like it always is, it is a group effort,” Vrabel said. “It is the coaching that comes together with a common goal that when they leave that room, everybody is on board to teach the same things and install the same things. I think it is a testament to the players like it always is. Each week we try and do everything we can to give our players a great opportunity to know what to do going into the game. I like the way the staff is working together, and Shane coordinates all that.”
A year after setting an NFL record for the worst third-down defense in NFL history, Tennessee now ranks eighth in that category. The Titans’ ability to force turnovers and get to the quarterback also did a 180 as well.
Tennessee jumped from 19 sacks in 2020 to 37 through 15 games in 2021. They also ranked 29th in interceptions and 26th in forced fumbles in 2020. Fast forward to Week 17 of this season, and they rank 10th and third in both categories, respectively.
One of the more aggressive defenses in the NFL, the Titans swarm to the ball. They currently rank eighth in QB pressures (150) and are tied for the 10th-most sacks and QB hurries (68).
“You can’t count on any one guy making a tackle in this league; these players are too good, too strong, too explosive with the football,” Vrabel said. “So, we have to continue to work [swarming to the football] and continue to preach it and show them what it looks like when it’s done properly. That’s just really how you should play defensive football.”
Bowen’s defense has also shined this year in stopping some of the NFL’s best offenses. The Titans have wins over five of the current top-15 scoring offenses in the league — No. 3 Buffalo, No. 4 Kansas City, No. 5 Indianapolis (twice), No. 6 Los Angeles Rams and No. 14 San Francisco.
Tennessee also held the Chiefs and Colts to their lowest scoring outputs of the year and the Rams and 49ers to their second-lowest.
Other notable areas where the Titans defense has shined this year include allowing the fifth-fewest yards per rush (3.9), ranking fifth in passes defensed (75), tying for sixth-fewest plays allowed per drive (5.8) and ranking 11th in QB hits (87).
Side-by-side comparison, Titans defensive rankings:
|2021
|2020
|13th
|Total Defense
|28th
|26th
|Pass Defense
|29th
|2nd
|Run Defense
|19th
|15th
|Scoring Defense
|24th
|17th
|Pass-rush Win Rate
|17th
|2nd
|Run-stop Win Rate
|8th
|8th
|Third-down Defense
|32nd
|10th
|Interceptions
|29th
|3rd
|Forced Fumbles
|26th
