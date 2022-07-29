There’s a new addition to the Tennessee Titans ensemble during training camp this year, and no, it’s not an alternate jersey.
In an effort to reduce the number of concussions and other head injuries, the NFL is now requiring all offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear Guardian Caps — a padded shell worn on the outside of a player’s helmet — during camp through the end of the second week of the preseason.
According to the NFL’s injury data compiled by independent third-party company IQVIA, players are nearly three times more likely to suffer a concussion during a training camp practice than during a regular season practice.
“I don't think that there's been much of an adjustment,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “After the first day, you don't really even notice. I haven't heard any complaints. I think that they have acclimated to them.”
Per the NFL’s injury data, there have been 30 documented concussions each of the past three seasons during training camp practices, and an average of 39.2 concussions per year during camp practices dating back to 2015.
Those numbers spiked during preseason games as the league averaged 48 concussions per preseason during live gameplay (those figures don’t count the 2020 preseason, when no games were played due to the COVID pandemic).
The NFL stated Guardian Caps reduce the impact of a collision by at least 10 percent if one player involved in the contact is wearing one, and 20 percent if two players are wearing one.
“I think part of the competition committee's role is to try to make the game as safe as they possibly can,” Vrabel continued. “We try to go about figuring out ways to prevent [head injuries], to make our players as healthy as possible. And this was part of it. They said that the technology has changed. They presented it and, collectively, we all said that was the right thing to do, to make it mandatory throughout 32 teams and those players that are around the line of scrimmage.”
Guardian Sports, the company that produces the Guardian Caps, received funding through a grant from the NFL’s HeadHealthTECH challenge, which was created to better understand “advance solutions in the areas of head protection, materials science.”
