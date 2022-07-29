The Tennessee Titans were clearly playing it safe with second-year cornerback Caleb Farley’s ACL recovery.
But they got a small win when Farley was not listed on the team’s physically unable to perform list when rookies reported to training camp on Saturday. That’s also when Farley shed the knee brace that he donned for the early part of OTAs and minicamp.
“That brace is heavy and clunky,” Farley quipped. “I don’t really like wearing it, but it felt good [to take it off] and I’m going to continue to get stronger and faster and improve in that way.
“I remember OTAs I was still just taking things slow but somewhere between then and now, I got a lot of confidence in my leg.”
Farley participated in approximately 90 percent of the team’s on-field work at the start of training camp, according to head coach Mike Vrabel, but he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
He had two interceptions during practice on Monday, giving the Titans a glimpse of 2019 Caleb Farley — the first team All-ACC corner that led the conference with 16 passes defensed and tied for the second-most interceptions (4).
“I'm glad you found the football and it's exciting, those small victories,” Vrabel said of Farley’s INTs. “… I don't think they realized how long he was. I don't think I did either. We’ve got Roger [McCreary] and Caleb, certainly a much longer corner than we've had here in a while. When he stretches out his arms and jumps, it covers some ground.”
Farley, who’s been sidelined since Oct. 18 when he tore his ACL against the Buffalo Bills, has been rehabbing with receiver Robert Woods, who’s also recovering from a mid-season torn ACL.
“It was dramatic for me; I was teary-eyed and crying,” Farley recalled. “It was an emotional blow. It was something unexpected, I didn’t understand things, I knew the process that was to come, and I knew where I was. It’s something that really tried to keep me down and defeat me mentally. But that’s not what I choose to agree with.”
Until Thursday, Farley and Woods had been limited participants in individual and team drills for precautionary reasons. The duo worked exclusively with strength and conditioning coach Frank Piraino during OTAs and minicamp away from the rest of the team.
The 6-foot-2 Farley came to camp bigger, stronger, more confident and what he described as better mentally than he’s ever been. After all, he spent the last nine months working solely on his fitness and conditioning.
“He's matured a ton, just the way he carries himself around the building,” Vrabel said. “He's got some confidence to him and I'm excited for him. He's had a great offseason and he's off to a great start here in the first two days.”
In a perfect world, the Titans would want Farley to ascend to the top of the depth chart and grab hold of the team’s No. 2 cornerback job behind Kristian Fulton.
However, those may be lofty expectations. Farley has appeared in just two games over the last two seasons, choosing to sit out 2020 due to COVID concerns, and he was limited to just 60 snaps during his rookie year.
For now, the 23-year-old cornerback is just happy to be back on an NFL field.
“The most rewarding part in this process [is] I think just coming back out here,” Farley said. “Learning how to walk again can mess with you mentally, so just being able to run around and catch footballs and play football is a reward in itself.”
