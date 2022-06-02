Treylon Burks’ tenure with the Tennessee Titans has been touch-and-go, to say the least, since the team drafted him No. 18 overall in April’s NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old wideout had a rocky start to rookie minicamp, seemingly struggling with conditioning, fatigue and breathing issues — using an inhaler at one point — while having to leave both days of practice early.
Speaking to reporters during OTAs on Wednesday, Burks declined to comment on exactly why he needed to use an inhaler and deflected speculation that he showed up to practice out of shape.
“[I’m going to] stay on top of my plays, stay on top of conditioning, and all of that and everything else will [handle] itself,” Burks said. “… I don’t really worry about [setbacks] at all. Everyone is going to have setbacks. It’s just how you come back and attack it and keep going.”
On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Burks’ weight would be something to watch during minicamp. Breer stated that Burks, who ran a 4.55 40-yard dash and weighed 225 pounds at the NFL Combine, “labored” through pre-draft workouts, which drew red flags from different teams.
Despite whatever battles he’s been facing with his conditioning, Titans coaches aren’t giving Burks much slack. Fellow receiver Robert Woods said Burks has been continuously quizzed by head coach Mike Vrabel and receivers coach Rob Moore, and he advised the Arkansas alum to stay in his playbook as much as possible.
“I think each day he grows a little bit more comfortable with our vernacular and our terminology,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “It’s been fun to watch him get ingratiated into the locker room. He’s in process, but we like where he’s at.”
