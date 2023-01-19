Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk set a high bar for Jon Robinson’s successor when she fired the former general manager in December for failing to meet expectations.
With an objective of turning the Titans into a winning organization with staying power among the NFL’s elite, Adams Strunk tabbed former San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as Tennessee’s new GM on Wednesday, praising him for the work he did in turning the 49ers into one of the top teams in the NFC.
"We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager," Adams Strunk said in a statement. "He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team — as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams.
“I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league's best teams."
Carthon’s responsibilities in San Francisco included evaluating college prospects, assisting in the team’s strategy for free agency and assisting the football administration staff with player market analysis.
It’s also been reported that Carthon spearheaded the 49ers draft strategy in the later rounds, honing in on several key contributors including All-Pro tight end George Kittle, All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, running back Elijah Mitchell and quarterback Brock Purdy.
Carthon spent four years a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons before transitioning to the director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Rams. He joined the 49ers in 2017 as the director of pro personnel and was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.
