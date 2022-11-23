Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is loyal to a fault.
So, it came as no surprise when the fifth-year coach announced on Tuesday that nothing has changed regarding the status of offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who was arrested last week and charged with driving under the influence and speeding following the team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.
“We will continue forward with how things were, with Todd as our offensive coordinator,” Vrabel said. “I want to make sure that everybody understands that at any point in time when we hear from the league or with the legal process, those things could obviously change. I want to make sure that everybody understands that. But as of right now, that is where we are at. Status quo.”
The Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. As of Wednesday morning, Downing is expected to coach in the game, though that could change by kickoff as the legal process plays out and the NFL considers its options for potential punishment.
“In my experience and the organization's experience, we will just wait for everything to play out,” Vrabel continued. “Then if the decisions that we make require us to be held accountable, we will absolutely do that. Our entire focus now has got to be on Cincinnati. That is what I told the team; that is what I expressed. I'm confident that we will do that.”
Through 10 games, the Titans rank 29th in total offense (294.3 yards per game), 30th in passing (165.4 yards per game), 11th in rushing (128.9 yards per game) and 24th in scoring (19.3 points per game).
Under Downing’s guidance, Tennessee’s offense has an NFL-worst 160 first downs and gained the third-fewest total yards (2,943) while averaging just 5.2 yards per play (21st).
Should Downing be suspended for any length of time, passing game coordinator Tim Kelly is the likeliest candidate to take over play-calling duties.
