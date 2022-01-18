The good news for the Cincinnati Bengals is they’re one win away from the team’s first AFC Championship appearance since 1988.
The bad news is a returning Derrick Henry, a red-hot D’Onta Foreman and the Tennessee Titans' fifth-ranked rushing offense stands in their way.
While Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t confirmed Henry will play in this weekend’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Bengals at Nissan Stadium, the two-time NFL rushing champion is expected to be activated ahead of Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. CST start.
“This will be a big week of practice for us to continue to get Derrick back out there and get him acclimated to run the football and seeing blocking schemes and seeing where guys are and seeing where the cuts are,” Vrabel said.
If Henry does play on Saturday, it’ll be his first appearance since breaking his foot against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 31. At the time of his injury, Henry was leading the NFL with 219 carries, 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
In his absence, Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard picked up the bulk of the slack, combining for 916 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. Foreman particularly came on strong down the stretch with three 100-yard performances in Tennessee’s last six games.
With three healthy running backs, expect the Titans to run right at a banged-up Cincinnati front seven.
Bengals defensive lineman Mike Daniels is expected to miss Saturday’s game after suffering a groin strain in the Bengals’ win over the Raiders, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was placed on injured reserve on Monday.
Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is currently in concussion protocol and his status for Saturday is uncertain. The trio combined for 21 sacks and 25 tackles for loss during the regular season.
“We are going to need to run the football,” Vrabel continued. “We are going to need to do that to be who we are and be at our best, and not be one-dimensional to be able to run it to set up things and be able to run our offense. That has always been critical.”
The Titans’ 551 carries were more than any team in the NFL, and their 23 rushing touchdowns are third-most in the league. It’s safe to assume they will employ a similar game plan on Saturday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.