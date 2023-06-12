When he spoke to Nashville media for the first time after his trade to the Titans two years ago, wide receiver Julio Jones sounded like a man with a chip on his shoulder.
He was 32 years old then, but despite the fact Jones had been limited to nine games in Atlanta the previous season, he warned those who believed age was starting to catch up to him.
“I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said at the time. "And we're talking about age — it's 32. Like, I'm young. Like, in football you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don't. This game don't change for me. I'm still fast and still strong."
Jones’ parting words for the doubters that day:
“Just stay tuned,” he said.
Unfortunately, Titans fans remained on pause waiting for Jones, who was never able to back up his big talk. The future Hall of Famer was limited to 10 games, 31 catches and 434 yards in his only season in Tennessee. After an even less productive 10 game-season in Tampa Bay last year, Jones is a free agent.
The point of the trip down bad-memory lane?
Age matters, seemingly as much at wide receiver as any other position.
The Titans are in a position where they must pursue free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whose visit with the team began Sunday. Tennessee’s wide-receiver room is simply too inexperienced, too unproven, to pass on a receiver who has caught 853 career passes for 11,298 yards.
But considering Hopkins’ age, 31, it’s probably unfair to expect him to return to the level of 2020, when he caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s only played 19 of 34 games since then, due to a six-game PED suspension as well as injuries to his hamstring and knee.
Just how harsh is the NFL landscape these days for wide receivers age 31 and older?
Only 10 in that age bracket even caught a single pass last season. Only one (Minnesota’s Adam Thielen) caught at least 50 passes. Only two (Thielen and Jacksonville’s Marvin Jones) topped the 500-yard mark. Only one (Thielen) caught at least five touchdowns.
Broadening the look at wide receivers age 31 and over, here are some numbers over the past three years:
2022 (receivers age 31 and over)
Receptions: Only one, Minnesota’s Adam Thielen (70), finished in the NFL’s top 50. He ranked 29th.
Yards: Only one, Thielen (716 yards), finished in the NFL’s top 50. He ranked 48th.
TDs: Two finished in the top 50. Thielen (six TD catches) tied for 19th and Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin (four) tied for 32nd.
2021 (receivers age 31 and over)
Receptions: Three finished in the NFL’s top 30 – Buffalo’s Cole Beasley (82 catches) was 17th, Jacksonville’s Marvin Jones (73) was tied for 27th and Thielen (67) was tied for 30th.
Yards: There were zero in the NFL’s top 30. Two finished in the top 40 — Arizona’s A.J. Green (848 yards) ranked 32nd and Marvin Jones (832) ranked 33rd.
TDs: Two finished in the NFL’s top 30 — Thielen (six TD catches) tied for sixth and Green Bay’s Randall Cobb (five) tied for 30th.
2020 (receivers age 31 and over)
Receptions: One finished in the NFL’s top 30 — Beasley (82 catches) ranked 18th.
Yards: One finished in the NFL’s top 30 — Beasley (967 yards) ranked 21st.
TDs: Zero finished in the NFL’s top 30. Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton and New Orleans’ Emmanuel Sanders tied for 32nd with five TD catches each.
The numbers of the last few years indicate that, although wide receivers age 31 and older can still contribute, few have produced high-impact numbers at their comparatively advanced age.
Perhaps Hopkins, if he signs with the Titans, will be different.
Perhaps his track record suggests he’ll be more like one of the elites — like Larry Fitzgerald, who recorded three straight 100-catch seasons and Pro Bowl berths after age 31, or Randy Moss, who averaged 76 catches for 1,136 yards at ages 31 and 32.
The odds, however, are against Hopkins putting up monster numbers again at this stage in his career, especially in an offense (if he signs with the Titans) that may still be as run-heavy as any other in the league.
That said, a good — if not great — Hopkins would still be a welcome addition to a Titans wide receiver room starved for proven talent.
Which is why the pursuit continues.