What a difference one practice makes.
As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry tore his ACL during a Wednesday practice, Tennessee’s pass rush went from potentially one of the fiercest in the NFL to one with perhaps the most question marks.
Losing a player of Landry’s caliber — coming off a career year in which he led the NFL with 22 hurries, tied for the third-most pressures (68) and made his first Pro Bowl — is a daunting task.
Landry’s 12 sacks last year were a career high and ranked 10th in the league. He was the first Titans player with double-digit sacks since Brian Orakpo had 10.5 in 2015, and his 31 sacks are the second-most in Titans’ history through his first four seasons, trailing only Jevon Kearse.
He also recorded 30 or more pressures, 14 or more QB hurries and 10 or more tackles for loss in each of the last three years. In fact, Landry’s 165 pressures since 2019 are the seventh-most among all edge rushers over that span.
But beyond the pure pass rushing stats, replacing Landry, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Titans in March, won’t be easy. And the Titans probably won’t be able to do it with just one player.
Landry was Tennessee’s do-it-all defender. He rushed the passer, he held his own in coverage, he was a strong run stopper, and he was seemingly always hovering around the line of scrimmage.
The 26-year-old also rarely came off the field. Landry played 90 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps last year, and he’s played at least 86 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in each of the last three seasons. He’s also missed just one game in his four-year career, and he started 52 straight games.
Finding a competent replacement for Landry is paramount, but perhaps the player who needs to step up the most is Bud Dupree. Working his way back from an ACL injury himself, Dupree started just six of the 11 games he played in last year, totaling 17 tackles, three sacks, 17 QB pressures, nine QB hurries and eight QB hits.
While not bad numbers, the Titans need more from their other $80 million edge rusher. They need 2019 Bud Dupree. They need the fierce ex-Pittsburgh Steeler who set career highs in pressures (28), hits (17), tackles for loss (16) and sacks (11.5).
Second-year edge rusher Rashad Weaver is the top in-house candidate to take Landry’s spot, while Ola Adeniyi and Demarcus Walker could be rotational pieces to help slap a Band-Aid over the Landry-sized hole in Tennessee’s defense.
Weaver is unproven but possesses the highest upside. He was limited to just 12 snaps in two regular season games last year before breaking his fibula, but if he can translate his preseason production — 10 tackles, three QB hits, two tackles for loss, one sack, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery — to the regular season, the Titans may not be in such dire straits.
Adeniyi hasn’t played more than 207 defensive snaps in a single season, but he did accumulate 21 tackles, 10 QB pressures, eight QB hits, five QB knockdowns, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss last season while playing predominantly special teams.
Walker, who spent last year with the Houston Texans, could also be a solid situational pass rusher. He totaled 31 tackles, 14 QB pressures, seven QB hits, six QB hurries, six QB knockdowns, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble while playing 52 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps (456) last year.
Unfortunately, the current free agent market for edge rushers leaves much to be desired. The top options include a 34-year-old Everson Griffen (26 pressures, 15 hurries, 10 hits, five sacks in nine games), journeyman Kemoko Turay (12 pressures, 5.5 sacks, four hurries in 13 games) and the oft-injured Dee Ford (seven pressures, four hits, three sacks in six games).
Looking at the gauntlet of top-tier quarterbacks the Titans play in 2022 — Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott — Landry’s absence could be a sizeable setback if Dupree doesn’t start earning his massive contract or Weaver doesn’t have an out-of-nowhere, Rashan Gary-type 2022 season.
