With top pass rusher Harold Landry locked into a new five-year deal, Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson has now turned his attention to keeping some of the team’s top role players.
The team announced on Wednesday morning it had agreed to terms with receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, defensive lineman Teair Tart and quarterback Logan Woodside — all on one-year deals.
Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up into a more prominent role in 2021 with Julio Jones missing seven games. The second-year wideout hauled in 38 receptions on 57 targets for 476 yards and four touchdowns — all second-most on the team behind A.J. Brown.
He only had two drops all season and Ryan Tannehill had a 115.8 passer rating when targeting Westbrook-Ikhine. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Westbrook-Ikhine may have played himself into the Titan’s No. 3 WR job in 2022.
Tart appeared in 11 games last season, including 10 starts, and he recorded 16 tackles and two tackles for loss. He was a solid contributor on the defensive line and formed a nice rotation with Naquan Jones along with Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.
Woodside beat out Matt Barkley and DeShone Kizer in training camp last season to hold on to the Titans backup quarterback job. He’s only attempted three regular season passes in two seasons with Tennessee. Although he hasn’t been called on much, expect to see the Titans bring in a more experienced veteran over the offseason to push Woodside heading into training camp.
It was also reported that the Titans will not tender restricted free agent linebacker Derick Roberson.
