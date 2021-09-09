The Waverly Central football program has been through plenty of adversity since its home stadium and fieldhouse were left in ruins after flooding in Humphreys County last month.
Fortunately, the Tennessee Titans have been more than willing to lend a helping hand in getting the team back on its feet.
While the school’s home field is not usable, the Titans have opened up Nissan Stadium for the Waverly Central football team to host White House on Thursday, Sept. 16 — a game that was originally scheduled to be held at Waverly.
"We are really excited to be able to do that for them," Titans CEO Burke Nihill said. "We are looking for ways to make it a meaningful fundraiser for the high school, to help them get back on their feet.
“There’s several things that we had to work around, but from the jump, we were just committed to making it happen and we’re so thankful we were able to land on that Thursday game.”
The Titans also donated supplies and football equipment to Waverly Central High School on Tuesday, including helmets, girdles, practice pants, practice jerseys, equipment bags, knee pads, cleats, shoulder pads, plus athletic training and medical supplies.
Beyond the equipment, the organization also presented the football program with two new washers and dryers, a refrigerator and a 65-inch television.
The donations were in addition to the Titans pledging $50,000 to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief Fund, which will go toward helping the area’s flood relief efforts.
“Every way we’re able to serve our community as a whole, but especially communities like Waverly when they’re in need, it’s our honor and privilege to be able to do that,” Nihill added.
