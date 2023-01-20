When Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk initially called Ran Carthon on Wednesday, he was on the phone with his brother and let the call go to voicemail.
When Adams Strunk immediately called back, Carthon didn’t inadvertently ignore his future boss for a second time, instead answering her call only to be offered the Titans' vacant general manager job.
That moment we got our new GM 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vkBlttpOff— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023
Carthon joins the Titans following a six-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers during which the team had three playoff appearances, played in two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl. He spent four years as the team’s director of pro personnel before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.
"When you are looking for someone in that role, first and foremost, you are not trying to get a future GM — you are trying to get a really good evaluator of talent in our league," 49ers GM John Lynch said, via the Titans official website. "When I hired Ran, that's what we were looking for, and he has been that, and he has that skill.
"I think he'll be a great partner to [Vrabel]. I know [Vrabel] well, and that's such an important relationship — the head coach/GM one. Having each other's back and having the respect of each other is so critical because you are leading that organization together. … I think it's a great fit with [Carthon and Vrabel] because the first part of any relationship is there is a mutual respect, and I know they'll have that. And I think the loyalty — they are both very loyal people and I think they'll have each other's back.”
First day in the office ✅ pic.twitter.com/011f2tmyfv— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2023
Carthon flew in on Thursday and was introduced to the Titans staff at Saint Thomas Sports Park, where he received a tour of the facility and settled into his new office. The 41-year-old first-year GM will have his introductory press conference with the media Friday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_