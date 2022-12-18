It took Justin Herbert just 1:40 to lead the Los Angeles Chargers 55 yards down the field and into field goal range right before halftime.
But on the ninth play of the potential go-ahead drive, Herbert made a costly mistake. Eyeing Mike Williams the entire way, Herbert threw it up, likely expecting his 6-foot-4 wideout to outjump 5-foot-11 rookie cornerback Roger McCreary for an easy touchdown.
But what Herbert wasn’t expecting was McCreary to make a highlight reel play mid-air, snatching the ball and tossing it to safety Joshua Kalu before falling out of bounds and halting L.A.’s momentum heading into halftime.
INT of the year? 😎📺: #TENvsLAC on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bHzPqBxZV5 pic.twitter.com/J2n8VCRY4h— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
December 18, 2022
“That play, I always wanted to do something like that,” McCreary said of the play, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “When I seen that they were going quick pace, I knew they were going deep to Mike Williams. When he wasn’t looking at the ball, I knew it was my chance to make a play. But I knew I wasn’t going to exactly like catch it in bounds, so I seen my partner Kalu over, so I just — being an unselfish moment — I passed it to him. It worked out good in my head and it worked out good on the play.”
It was the first interception of Kalu’s career, and it marked the first turnover forced by the Titans defense in its last five games. Tennessee limited Herbert to 132 yards passing in the first half on 14-of-18 passing.
McCreary finished the game with three tackles and two passes defensed, while Kalu totaled two tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed, and the interception.
The Titans ultimately lost the game 17-14 on a Cameron Dicker 43-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game.