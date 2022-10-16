It turns out, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a victim of hitting “reply all” just like everyone else.
Although his current situation may have been done intentionally rather than the result of a momentary blunder.
According to a report from ESPN, Vrabel’s response to a league-wide email over the weekend regarding officiating with an accompanied video was not only sent to NFL officials but it also found its way into the inbox of every general manager and head coach.
"I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos,” Vrabel’s response said. “But I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you."
NFL officials have come under fire lately for questionable roughing the passer calls the previous weekend, notably seemingly routine sacks by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett and Kansas City’s Chris Jones.
The timing of Vrabel’s remarks seems a bit on the nose after just a week ago he told reporters he would not comment on officiating or penalties after the Titans were flagged eight times for 69 yards in a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders because he did not want to be fined.
“I don't want to get fined; I don't want to even go down that road,” Vrabel said on Oct. 10. “I want to try to coach the game and coach our players. I will let the league talk about penalties and officiating.”
Vrabel is also one of four head coaches who serves on the NFL’s competition committee, which is responsible for reviewing game play or rule interpretation/enforcement concerns.
The competition committee, according to ESPN, plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties at season’s end. It’s been reported that there have been talks to make roughing the passer a reviewable penalty.
