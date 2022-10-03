By all accounts, Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium should have been reason for rejoicing for the Tennessee Titans.
They toppled their AFC South rival for the fourth straight time — a franchise first — while holding reigning NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor to just 42 yards on 20 carries and scoring on all three trips to the red zone.
And yet, there seemed to be a cloud of somberness hanging over the team, which for the fourth straight week failed to show up in the second half and totaled just 28 yards of total offense in the third and fourth quarters on Sunday.
"I told the team success in this life is something you should want to share with others, and we have a whole bunch of guys in there that should be sharing this," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in Indianapolis, seemingly deflecting the underlying issue of his team’s repeated pattern of second half shortcomings. "So, if you ask them about the second half, I hope they tell what I told you to tell them — we're excited to win."
Yes, the Titans should be excited about their second straight win following a disappointing 0-2 start. And yes, they should want to celebrate their continued success over a team that took them to the whipping post on a yearly basis for the better part of two decades.
But the Titans can’t continue to act oblivious to what’s right in front of their faces. Through four games, they’ve been outscored 64-7 and outgained 897 yards to 356 in the second half this season, and something has to change.
Second-half performances by game
Week 1: 31 plays, 155 yards, four punts, one missed field goal, three 3-and-outs
Week 2: 29 plays, 97 yards, four punts, one pick-6, one interception, one fumble
Week 3: 23 plays, 76 yards, two punts, one interception, one turnover-on-downs
Week 4: 20 plays, 28 yards, four punts, three 3-and-outs
"I think it's not a mental thing, it's an execution thing," Vrabel continued. "There's a million different reasons. But there's been plays made in all three phases. We have to play better in the red zone; we can't let guys run free and we need to continue to score touchdowns when we get down there like we have."
The offense, which looks like one of the NFL’s best before halftime, has frequently no-showed in the third and fourth quarters. Of the 103 plays Tennessee has run in the second half this year, only 10 of them — nine passing, one rushing — have gone for 10 yards or more. The Titans have also had nine 3-and-outs and turned the ball over six times in the second half of their games.
Fortunately for the Titans, their defense — as banged up as it is — has come up clutch when needed, preserving both of the team’s wins in the final minutes.
Tennessee forced a 3-and-out and come away with an interception on Las Vegas’ second and third drives in the second half two weeks ago, and linebacker Dylan Cole and safety Kevin Byard combined to knock away a 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied things with 1:14 left.
And against the Colts, linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Kristian Fulton combined to force and recover a Jonathan Taylor fumble midway through the fourth quarter that halted a seven-play, 55-yard Colts drive right before they reached the red zone.
On Indy’s next drive, defensive end Denico Autry sacked Matt Ryan for the second time, moving the Colts back eight yards and forcing Chase McLaughlin to attempt a field goal from 51 yards out. He missed, and the Titans ran the clock out.
"I know the offense will figure out their second half stuff," Byard said. "Obviously, they're having their second half woes, but as a team when one side may not be playing its best ball, we've got to hold it down on defense. That's what we said the whole fourth quarter, 'Hey, we've got to go out there and finish the game.'”
While the team is winning, and yes, winning does solve a lot of issues, the Titans are tiptoeing a fine line between luck and recklessness.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_