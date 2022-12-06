It took 12 games before Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel decided he’d seen enough.
After allowing four pressures, three sacks and a hurry in Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Titans left tackle Dennis Daley may have played himself out of his starting job.
“You can go through [the snaps]. There are plays where he is doing his job,” Vrabel said. “Then there are plays where we know we can't get beat inside. We're chipping for him, and you can't get beat inside. [He made a] critical error on third-and-1 (against the Eagles). …On one of the sacks that he gave up, had Josh Sweat at 10 or 11 yards at the top of the pocket. To me, anybody that's blocking Josh Sweat, if they block him at 10 yards at the top of the pocket, we're going to have to be able to step up. Guess what? The quarterback couldn't step up.
“Then there were some other plays that were good. We had a backside cut off on a four-I where he butted him under the chin, his hands were inside, and he pancaked him. When you play that position, there are some things that are glaring when you get beat.”
Daley has by far been Tennessee’s biggest liability on the offensive line. He has surrendered the most sacks on the team (nine) — no other lineman has allowed more than three — and allowed the most pressures (36), QB hurries (20), and QB hits (six) of the six Titans O-linemen to play in nine or more games this year.
Daley has also allowed the most sacks, third-most pressures and eighth-most hurries among all tackles this year.
Numbers so underwhelming that Vrabel disclosed on Monday that 29-year-old journeyman Le’Raven Clark may challenge for Daley’s starting spot.
In two games with the Titans (who fell to 7-5 with the loss to Philly), Clark has played just 11 snaps and allowed zero pressures and zero sacks. He has started just 16 of the 59 games he has appeared in over six years with the Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
Aside from Clark, the only other option on Tennessee’s roster is former second-round pick Dillon Radunz, who has been filling in at guard. However, Vrabel didn’t rule out the possibility of pursuing possibilities outside of the organization.
“You have an option of signing guys off of somebody’s practice squad that you could poach,” he said. “You have an option to sign guys off the street, which I don't know what would be there. We're looking for players that are there. We've signed a lot of guys off other people's practice squad that are playing for us. At some point we have to figure if they're not playing for them, are they going to play for us?”
