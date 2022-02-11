It’s a good week to be Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
The fourth-year coach signed a contract extension with the team earlier in the week, and Thursday during the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles, Vrabel was named the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year, beating out Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Rich Bisaccia, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Vrabel is the first coach in franchise history to win the award, and it’s his second Coach of the Year award after receiving the same honor from the Professional Football Writers Association in late January.
"It is an honor and a privilege to play and coach in this league," Vrabel said after accepting the award. "And having coached in the Pro Bowl, I know our game is in good hands. My job and every coach's job is to teach, develop and to make a connection, and to make an impact. … This is a reflection of our 91 players that helped us win 12 games, and our coaching staff. Thank you, and this is a pleasure."
The 46-year-old guided the Titans to a 12-5 record, their second straight AFC South division title and the third No. 1 seed in franchise history despite playing an NFL-record 91 players this year.
However, Vrabel’s best coaching job may have been from Weeks 9-18, leading the Titans to a 6-3 record without Derrick Henry, without Julio Jones for four of those games and A.J. Brown for three, and despite the offense averaging 10 fewer points per game than in the first eight weeks.
Tennessee was tied for the third-best win percentage (.706) in the NFL and tied for the best home record in the AFC (7-2).
"I think it is about the people that we bring in, and it is also about our leaders," Vrabel told reporters via Zoom following the awards ceremony. "Everybody talks about culture, and the thing that I tell our football team is we are going to define our culture by what we look like when we are at our worst. Because it is easy to say everybody has a great culture when you are winning. But when you go through struggles and maybe you lose a couple of games in a row, that is maybe when I take a peek and see what our culture looks like. I am excited about it because we have had adversity and we've been able to persevere through that."
Only three active NFL head coaches have more regular season wins than Vrabel’s 41 — Kansas City’s Andy Reid (50), Los Angeles’ Sean McVay (44), and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (43). Vrabel’s .631 win percentage is the best in Titans franchise history of those who coached in 10 or more games, and his 41 regular season wins are fourth-most all-time in franchise history behind Jeff Fisher (110), Bum Phillips (55) and Jack Pardee (43).
The Titans ended the regular season with wins over Kansas City and Buffalo, the AFC’s No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, and the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, the NFC’s No. 4 and 6 seeds.
