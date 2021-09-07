A little over a week ago, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel disclosed that rookie second-round pick Dillon Radunz was not one of the three players in serious consideration to be the team’s starting right tackle against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.
That was confirmed when the Titans released their first depth chart of the regular season on Monday and David Quessenberry, Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm were all listed as co-starters — in that order — at right tackle. Radunz was listed as the backup right guard behind Rodger Saffold.
While Vrabel is not one to typically tip his hand, all signs point to — at least right now — Quessenberry as Tennessee’s Week 1 starter against Arizona. How long he remains in that role, well, that could change on a week-to-week basis.
“He will probably work there,” Vrabel said when asked point-blank if Quessenberry was the starting right tackle. “He is going to have to know and play all four spots for us, both guards and the tackles. We will see how that plays out through the week. I think Kendall will have opportunities, Ty will have opportunities, but [I’m] not really ready to name a starter.”
Splitting time at left tackle last year when Taylor Lewan went down with an ACL injury, Quessenberry and Sambrailo each filled in admirably and showed they could potentially anchor the right side of the line if needed.
Quessenberry, 31, played in 12 games last year and started the final six when Sambrailo went down with a foot injury. He played 438 snaps, allowing three sacks and taking two penalties. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 61.7. Conversely, Sambrailo played in 10 games with five starts, allowing four sacks and taking two penalties on 415 snaps. PFF gave him a grade of 65.6.
Both likely have a leg up on Lamm, who was injured for a large chunk of the preseason.
Lamm, who signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Tennessee during the offseason, played fewer combined snaps for the Cleveland Browns over the last two years than Quessenberry and Sambrailo each had last year alone. The one thing working in his favor, however, is that he’s the only one of the three to have started double-digit games as a tackle in the NFL.
“I think all those guys are probably going to play in the game for us [against Arizona],” Vrabel said. “[Quessenberry] has been out there, he has been very efficient and been available and durable. We’ve got some guys coming back, that may change today based on Ben [Jones'] and Nate [Davis’] availability and not being here, but that may look different toward the end of the week here too.”
Quessenberry started at right tackle for all three of Tennessee’s preseason contests, and it seems unlikely Vrabel will switch things up five days before the season opener.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
