The competition is expected to be fierce among the Tennessee Titans secondary, Buster Skrine just won’t be a part of it.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park that the 33-year-old cornerback informed the team he was retiring from the NFL following an 11-year career that spanned five teams.
"I respect that decision," Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday. "I really respect Buster as a person, as a player. But he made a decision which he felt like was best for him and his family. I will respect that and support him however we can."
A fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2011, Skrine spent four seasons in Cleveland before moving onto the New York Jets in 2015. After four seasons there, Skrine had a two-year stay in Chicago with the Bears before playing his final season with the San Francisco 49ers and Titans.
Skrine joined the Titans in November last year, playing in six games and starting three while recording 17 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception while allowing 16 completions on 23 targets for 248 yards. Skrine ends his career with 590 tackles, 88 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
The Titans now have nine cornerbacks competing for roster spots including Tre Avery, Caleb Farley, Kristian Fulton, Kenneth George, Greg Mabin, Roger McCreary, Elijah Molden, Trey Swilling, and Chris Williamson.
The first scheduled practice of Titans’ training camp is Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
