Following a breakout rookie season in which he broke an 80-year-old record, Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse was one of two Titans, along with tight end Chig Okonkwo, named to the Professional Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.
Tennessee was one of seven teams with multiple selections, and it’s just the second time the Titans have had two players make the All-Rookie team in the same year.
Averaging 53.1 yards per punt, Stonehouse broke Sammy Baugh’s single-season record for gross punting average set in 1940.
The 23-year-old broke a second record — taking down Rigoberto Sanchez’s mark for highest net average by a rookie punter (44.03 yards per punt). Stonehouse, who led the NFL with 4,779 punting yards, averaged 44 net yards per punt, placing 30 punts inside the 20-yard line with nine touchbacks.
Stonehouse’s jersey and cleats were sent to Canton, Ohio, two weeks ago to memorialize his record-breaking season.
Okonkwo broke Ben Troupe’s franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end (450), and he tied Chris Dressel for the third-most receptions by a rookie tight end in Titans history (32).
He led all rookie TEs in yards, touchdowns and yards per reception (14.1), and he was the only tight end in the league to record three receptions of 40 or more yards. Okonkwo ranked second on the Titans in receiving yards, yards per reception, receptions of 20 or more yards (7) and yards after the catch (254).