The Tennessee Titans have the worst-ranked passing offense in the NFL, but reinforcements appear to be on the way.
Rookie receiver Treylon Burks, who hasn’t played a down since Oct. 2, was designated Burks to return to practice on Wednesday, opening up a 21-day window for Tennessee to add the 6-foot-2 wideout to the active roster.
Burks has missed the last four games while battling a turf toe injury he aggravated in a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in early October, but he didn’t rule out potentially returning Sunday at Nissan Stadium against the Denver Broncos.
“That’s the plan,” Burks said about returning this week. “We’re just going to see how this week goes. [I’ll] work hard and just let God take care of the rest.”
At the time of his injury, Burks ranked second behind Robert Woods in receptions (10), targets (16), and receiving yards (129). Despite missing four games, he still leads the team in receiving yards per game (32.3).
No Titans receiver registered a reception in Sunday’s 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming just the fourth team in the last two decades to do so, per ESPN Stats & Info.
With Burks out of the lineup, the Titans have averaged just 112 yards passing per game — 84 yards fewer than they were averaging with him in the lineup.
“He’s a guy who was coming along nicely for us early in the season, hitting his stride finally and settling in being in his rookie year,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
“…He’s got what you look for in this building in how we like to play, which is strength, size, speed, he plays the ball well and has good hands. So, definitely has all the tools you look for in a wide receiver and he fits our scheme well.”
Vrabel said earlier this week that the rookie wideout was in the best shape he’s been mentally this season. Burks’ rehab process was an extensive one that involved plenty of weightlifting and aerobic exercise.
“I think some of the equipment has gotten better whether it’s the different bikes or the arc (trainer),” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “He got a lot out of the pool; he got a lot out of the hydro room that we put in that has the different treadmills under water. Everything that I’ve heard from guys that are gassed…running at 80 percent of your body weight takes some of the load off.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_