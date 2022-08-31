The Tennessee Titans released 29 players on Tuesday as the team trimmed down its season-opening roster to just 53.
A few of the surprises included Tennessee keeping four running backs, just five receivers making the cut, Dez Fitzpatrick failing to make the final cut for the second time in two years, seven defensive lineman making it through and cornerback Tre Avery outlasting Chris Jackson.
Below is a full list of Tuesday’s cuts and some of our top takeaways:
QB: Logan Woodside
After two seasons and outlasting journeymen including DeShone Kizer, Kevn Hogan, Matt Barkley and Trevor Siemian, Woodside finally met his match. Willis has a better arm, and he’s faster and more elusive with better playmaking ability. Woodside is certainly a practice squad possibility if another QB-needy team doesn’t sign him first.
RB: Trenton Cannon
No real surprise here. Cannon’s value was always as a returner and special teams contributor. But he never really took a hold of either of the returner spots, and he failed to really contribute much during training camp and the preseason. Julius Chestnut making the final 53 was a bit of a surprise, especially with Derrick Henry, Hassan Haskins and Dontrell Hilliard creating a formidable 1 through 3.
WR: Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey, Reggie Roberson, Cody Hollister
One has to wonder where Fitzpatrick goes from here. Sure, the Titans would presumably like to add him to the practice squad again, but in two seasons, he’s 0 for 2 in attempting to make the season-opening roster. Maybe it’s best for the Titans to cut their losses with him.
Kinsey, who had a better camp than Fitzpatrick, is in the same boat. He likely doesn’t have a future in Tennessee. Roberson is the intriguing one of the group. He made some plays during camp and showed some flashes of potentially working his way into a No. 4 or 5 role down the line.
TE: Thomas Odukoya, David Wells, Tommy Hudson (waived/injured)
Simply put: The Titans chose the three best players of this position group. With the tight end heavy packages the team likes to run, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add a fourth at some point. Odukoya, who signed in May as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, could find his way onto the practice squad.
OL: Xavier Newman, Jordan Roos, Andrew Rupcich, Christian DiLauro, Hayden Howerton, Jalen McKenzie, Willie Wright
This was perhaps the most difficult position group to predict. No real surprises beyond the starting five, however, DiLauro and McKenzie had solid cases to make the final cut. It wouldn’t be surprising to see at least three or four of these guys on the practice squad, and perhaps a few find their way into a game or two during the regular season.
DL: Larrell Murchison, Sam Okuayinonu, Jordan Peevy
A fifth-round pick in 2020, Murchison showed some raw potential but never reached it. He fell victim to a deep defensive line group and was passed by on the depth chart by Da’Shawn Hand, Demarcus Walker and Kevin Strong. He may find his way to the practice squad too.
LB: Joe Jones, Jack Gibbens, David Anenih
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the final roster reveal, Anenih starred in the preseason and looked to be a diamond in the rough pass rusher. He’s a no-brainer practice squad add if another team doesn’t pounce on him. Jones also came on strong in the preseason and looked to have a solid shot at making the final 53. He too would be a great practice squad add.
DB: Chris Jackson, Theo Jackson, Greg Mabin, Tre Swilling, Adrian Colbert, Tyree Gillespie
Going with Tre Avery over Jackson, who’s been decent as a depth corner the last two years, also came as a bit of a surprise. Avery had a good preseason but his selection to the final 53 wasn’t foreseen by many. Jackson was injured a bit during camp and the preseason, and that likely hurt his chances of making the team. However, he could be stashed on the practice squad.
P: Brett Kern
This one was expected once rookie Ryan Stonehouse started booming 50-yard punts with ease during training camp. Kern had one heck of a run in Tennessee, and whichever team he signs with in the coming days is getting a solid veteran with plenty left in the tank.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In