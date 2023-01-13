The tight ends coach-to-offensive coordinator track worked well for Arthur Smith, who parlayed his two-year stint as Tennessee Titans OC into a head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.
It didn’t work out so well for Todd Downing, who after spending the last two seasons as the Tennessee Titans OC is now out of a job following an underwhelming year in which the Titans finished 28th in scoring and 30th in total offense, failing to score 30 points in any game for the first time since 2014.
This isn’t the first time head coach Mike Vrabel has been in need of a new offensive coordinator, but it is the first time he’s replacing one who was fired and didn’t leave for a better job.
Below is a list of several possible candidates who could replace Downing:
Tim Kelly, Titans passing game coordinator
It could be argued that Vrabel prefers to promote from within rather than go outside the organization for top coordinator roles. When Matt LaFleur left in 2019, he promoted Smith. When Smith left in 2021, he promoted Downing. Now that Downing is gone, it wouldn’t be completely surprising if Kelly were the next in line.
He was the offensive coordinator in Houston for three seasons, and he specialized in downfield passing. Under Kelly’s guidance, Deshaun Watson led the NFL in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and yards per completion (12.6) in 2020.
Kelly also excels in an area where Downing struggled: passing on early downs. Tennessee ranked 22nd in first down passing percentage (55.2 percent) and 28th in first down passes per game (9) this season. Houston passed on first down 72.7 percent of the time and ranked first in the NFL in first down passing percentage (68.10) in 2020 under Kelly.
Brian Hartline, Ohio State passing game coordinator/WRs coach
Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are some of the receivers Hartline has coached in his time as wide receivers coach at Ohio State. He also added passing game coordinator to his plate last season.
Hartline would be an excellent resource for Tennessee’s receiver group, which ranked 29th in receptions and yards and 28th in touchdowns, and he could help turn around the team’s struggling passing game. Ohio State had the 14th-ranked passing offense in the NCAA in Hartline’s first year as passing game coordinator.
Thomas Brown, LA Rams assistant head coach/TEs coach
Many teams have been searching for “the next Sean McVay,” and what better way to find him than looking at McVay’s current staff?
Brown, who has experience as an offensive coordinator at the University of Miami from 2016-18, has been the Rams assistant head coach for the last two seasons, and he’s a candidate to be promoted to OC to replace Liam Coen. He’s considered one of the top rising offensive-minded assistant coaches in the NFL.
Pep Hamilton, Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Hamilton’s 2022 season with Houston should not be held against him taking into account he was working with perhaps the most offensively challenged unit in the NFL. Hamilton has a strong track record of developing quarterbacks — he coached Andrew Luck both at Stanford and with the Colts, and he was Justin Herbert’s quarterbacks coach in Los Angeles during his breakout rookie season in which he passed for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Hamilton could be just the guy to help get Ryan Tannehill back on track and help Malik Willis continue to develop behind the scenes.
Kliff Kingsbury, former Arizona Cardinals head coach
Kingsbury helped develop Patrick Mahomes into a first-round pick as his head coach at Texas Tech and he turned Kyler Murray into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler in Arizona.
Kingsbury could make a lot of sense as a mentor should the Titans bring in a new QB or spend a high draft pick on one, or he could be helpful in getting Tannehill back to his 2019 form should Tennessee keep him around.
Bill O’Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator
MMQB’s Albert Breer suggested O’Brien could be an option should Vrabel go outside of the organization. Vrabel was O’Brien’s defensive coordinator in 2017 before he took the Titans job. In O’Brien’s lone season as an NFL offensive coordinator in 2011, the New England Patriots had the No. 2-ranked offense (428 yards per game) and No. 3-ranked scoring offense (32.1 points per game).
