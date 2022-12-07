Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk sent a message to the rest of the NFL with Tuesday’s unprecedented firing of general manager Jon Robinson just 10 months after signing him to a multi-year contract extension.
Rarely, if ever, has a franchise fired a general manager with a winning record mid-season with a multi-game lead in its division.
But Philadelphia's A.J. Brown’s eight-reception, 119-yard, two-touchdown performance on Sunday during the Eagles' win over the Titans didn’t help matters.
And with a roster that is markedly worse than last year’s, and a perceived Super Bowl window closing by the game, Adams Strunk made it clear on Tuesday that she believes the Titans are too good to be underperforming the way that they have been.
As Tennessee begins its search for Robinson’s successor, below are several potential GM candidates the Titans could consider:
Internal candidates
Ryan Cowden, Titans interim GM/VP of player personnel
If Adams Strunk didn’t like the job Robinson was doing, it’s possible she could see Cowden as a continuation of Robinson’s vision of the franchise. However, Cowden has gained some traction as a serious GM candidate, interviewing with the Steelers and Giants this year and Washington last year.
Originally hired as the Titans director of player personnel, Cowden was promoted to his current position in 2018. He has spent the last six seasons with the Titans and oversees many areas including the scouting department, free agency and NFL Draft preparation and NFL player evaluation. Cowden knows the franchise and its roster in and out, and he has the chops the Titans are likely looking for from a scouting/player evaluation standpoint after spending 16 seasons with the Carolina Panthers as an area scout before working his way up to director of college scouting.
Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel
Ossenfort is considered a rising star among front office executives around the NFL, and he was a serious candidate for GM jobs with the Chicago Bears this year, the Panthers last year and the Cleveland Browns the year prior. The Houston Texans also requested to interview Ossenfort for their GM job in 2019 when he was with the New England Patriots but they were rebuffed.
After more than 15 years with New England, serving in a number of roles including director of college scouting, Ossenfort joined the Titans in 2020 and was promoted in 2022.
He worked as a college scout for the Houston Texans in 2005 and served as assistant director of college scouting for the Patriots from 2011-13 then director of college scouting from 2014-19.
External candidates
Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs assistant GM
Borgonzi has spent 14 seasons in Kansas City and was promoted to assistant GM in 2021. He is responsible for directing the Chiefs college and professional scouting departments while consulting with GM Brett Veach regarding Kansas City’s roster management and player acquisition through the draft, free agency and trades.
Borgonzi is credited with playing an integral role in drafting notable players including tight end Travis Kelce, receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Justin Houston.
Brandon Brown, Giants assistant GM
Considered another rising star among league executives, Brown interviewed for the Vikings' general manager position in 2022 before the Giants snatched him up and made him their assistant GM.
Brown got his start as a scout with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as assistant director of pro scouting and then as director of pro scouting before being promoted in 2021 to director of player personnel. In that role, he oversaw the team’s pro scouting operations while advising Philly’s co-director of player personnel with college scouting.
Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of college scouting
There isn’t much in the Ravens’ day-to-day with which Hortiz isn’t involved. His current responsibilities include coordinating schedules for and cross-checking duties of area and regional scouts, overseeing Baltimore’s draft prep and talent evaluation process and advising on the team’s pre-draft rankings. Hortiz interviewed for the Giants and Steelers GM jobs this year.
Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM/director of college scouting
Ireland is perhaps the most well-traveled of anyone on this list. He served as GM of the Miami Dolphins from 2008-13, acquiring 14 Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro selections. In his first year with the Dolphins, the organization became the first in NFL history to make the playoffs following a previous season with only one win.
After leaving Miami, Ireland served as a draft consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 before landing in New Orleans as assistant GM and college scouting director. He has played a role in drafting several key pieces of the Saints roster including running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas and offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk. Ireland interviewed for the Bears GM job this year.
Adam Peters, 49ers assistant GM
Considered John Lynch’s right-hand man in San Francisco, Peters seems destined for a general manager job sometime soon. He started as VP of player personnel for the 49ers before being promoted to assistant GM, playing a key role in the drafting of tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner and running back Elijah Mitchell.
Prior to the 49ers, Peters spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos as a regional scout, a national scout, assistant director of college scouting and then director of college scouting. He helped Denver acquire 27 players who were a part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning roster in 2015. He also worked as pro scout for Patriots in 2005.
Rick Smith, former Texans GM
Of all the external candidates, Smith makes the most sense due to his experience and history with Vrabel — they worked together from 2014-17 when Vrabel was the organization’s linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator.
Smith served as Texans GM from 2006-17, adding executive vice president of football operations to his title in 2012, while winning four AFC South titles and experiencing just four losing seasons. He drafted notable players including defensive end J.J Watt, cornerback Kareem Jackson, current Titans center Ben Jones, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, quarterback Deshaun Watson and current Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham.
Most logical internal choice: Ryan Cowden
Most logical external choice: Rick Smith
Dark horse: Adam Peters
