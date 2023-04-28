Having selected a building block for the offensive line in first-round draft pick Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, the Titans will have the opportunity to add much-needed playmakers in rounds two and three of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
The Titans are scheduled to make the 10th pick of the second round (No. 41 overall) and the ninth pick of the third round (No. 72 overall).
Interestingly, some of the quarterback intrigue that surrounded the Titans leading up to round one could follow Tennessee into round two as well.
That’s because two of the quarterback prospects ranked among the top five — Kentucky’s Will Levis and the University of Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker — remain on the board. Levis had been considered an almost certain first-round selection. The Titans had each quarterback in for a visit leading up to the draft.
But there are plenty of pass-catchers — both wide receivers and tight ends — still available as well, very good news for a Titans passing offense that ranked 30th in passing yardage (171.4 yards per game) and 28th in touchdown passes (16) last season.
Only one tight end in a deep class was taken in the first round (Buffalo selected Utah’s Dalton Kincaid), so those remaining include Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, among several others.
The remaining wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes.
A Titans team desperate for more speed might be tempted by the likes of Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed, Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott or Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims at some point tonight.
There are bigger, more physical receivers as well, such as Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo and Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman.
And if the Titans are intrigued by production and talent in small packages, receivers like North Carolina’s Josh Downs or Houston’s Tank Dell might fit the bill.
Meanwhile, the Titans’ selection of Skoronski at No. 11 on Thursday earned favorable reviews among league analysts: Pro Football Focus gave the Titans an “elite” grade; NFL.com and The Sporting News gave the Titans A’s for the pick; The Athletic gave the Titans an A-; and CBS Sports gave the selection a B.
“Great footwork,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Skoronski. “He's square. He plays square. He's strong.
“... There's a lot of things you can do to make up for not having 35-inch arms, which very few tackles have. So it's angles, it's strength, it's body control, it's playing square and being able to move his feet.”
The debate on Skoronski centers not on his talent, but on whether he will wind up as a left tackle or left guard. The 6-6, 313-pound Skoronski started all 33 games at Northwestern at tackle, becoming one of the nation’s best at that position. But his arm length of 32-1/4 may — or may not — be an issue dealing with speed rushers at tackle, so it’s possible he could kick inside to guard.
“When he grabs people for the most part they stop, you know, when he gets his hands on guys,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said. “So whatever his [arm] length is is his length, but he played at a high productive level using that same length to stop people. And again it's another way for us to add not only a good football player but a good person.”
Skoronski, whose grandfather, Bob, played on Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers teams that won two Super Bowls, said he is willing to play wherever the Titans would prefer.
But playing guard would come with a learning curve.
“I don't have a ton of experience at guard, especially at the college level,” Skoronski said. “I know that things happen a lot faster, especially at pass rush for sure. It will be a timing thing for sure. I think that will challenge me. I've got a ton of experience but I’m ready to learn anywhere and adapt to whatever position I’m at. I guess I’ll learn that as I go in the process.”