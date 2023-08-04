The Tennessee Titans on Thursday waived offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, shortly after he was dismissed from a second consecutive practice.
According to the Associated Press, Jones was involved in a skirmish with star defender Jeffery Simmons.
Jones was considered a potential starter at right tackle in Week 1 with Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games of the season.
"I think you have to just know how to practice," Coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday. "We talk all the time about being competitive and going to that line, and certainly not going to do anything that hurts the team. We don't want to see that."