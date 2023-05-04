Was it all those tackles Mike Vrabel piled up for the New England Patriots?
Or was it the 10 receiving touchdowns he produced on 10 catches?
Probably much more the former than the latter, but either way, Vrabel on Wednesday was announced as the 34th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Three finalists are named each year for induction, and fans vote for the winner. Vrabel bested former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells and former Patriots guard Logan Mankins.
Vrabel was officially given the news via video call with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for all the great contributions you made to our franchise,” Kraft said on the call. “You played and were the heart and soul of the greatest period, I think, of any team in the history of the NFL. You had a great heart and soul, and [were] a great team guy. So I wanted to thank you for that.”
Replied Vrabel: “Thank you. Obviously this is an unbelievable honor to be associated with the people in that Hall. You don’t think it’s a big deal until you get called and obviously I’m very honored.”
Vrabel spent eight seasons with the Patriots, playing 125 games and totaling 606 tackles and 33 sacks. He was a part of three Super Bowl winners during that stretch, helping the Patriots defeat St. Louis in 2001, Carolina in 2003 and Philadelphia in 2004.
He was named All-Pro in 2007.
During his Patriots career, Vrabel helped guide the Patriots to multiple NFL and franchise-record win streaks, including 21 consecutive wins (2003-04), 21 consecutive regular season wins (2006-08), 21 consecutive wins at home (2002-05) and 10 straight playoff victories (2001-05).
“Mike's leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks,” Kraft said. “Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike.”
Vrabel’s 10 touchdown catches included two in Super Bowl wins.
He’ll join other former Patriots players in the Hall of Fame such as Andre Tippett, John Hannah, Drew Bledsoe, Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi.
“I feel blessed, I feel honored because I know the people, the contributors, the players and the coaches and people that are in that Hall of Fame,” Vrabel said.