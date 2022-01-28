It could be argued that Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did more than any other coach in the NFL with less this season.
The Professional Football Writers of America presumably agreed, naming Vrabel the NFL Coach of the Year on Thursday. It’s the first Coach of the Year honor for Vrabel and just the second in franchise history. Sid Gilman was the other in 1974 for the then-Houston Oilers.
Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski won the award last season.
Vrabel led the Titans to a 12-5 record in 2021 and the third No. 1 seed in franchise history despite losing Derrick Henry for nine games, A.J. Brown for three games, Julio Jones for seven games, and a combined nine games missed by starting offensive linemen.
Tennessee was tied for the third-best win percentage (.706) in the NFL and tied for the best home record in the AFC (7-2). The Titans also won the AFC South for the second straight year and made the playoffs for the third straight year while using 91 players, an NFL record for a non-strike season.
It’s the first time the Titans have ever won consecutive division titles. It is also just the second time in franchise history, as the then-Oilers won three straight division titles from 1960-1962.
Vrabel has a 43-27 career record in four years with the Titans, including the playoffs. He is tied with Jack Pardee for franchise record for most wins. Vrabel’s resume also includes two division titles and an AFC Championship appearance.
The Associated Press will name the official NFL Coach of the Year on Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors.
