The Tennessee Titans will technically play nine home games in 2023, but the home-field advantage is questionable for one of those games.
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Titans would be playing a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season as part of the league’s International Series. Tennessee’s opponent, as well as date and start time for the game will be determined at a later date.
"We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in a release. "I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again."
The game will mark the second time the Titans have played an overseas game following the team’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 at Wembley Stadium, also in London.
In that game, Marcus Mariota threw for 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Dion Lewis rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries while Derrick Henry had 33 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
The Titans led 3-0 after a Ryan Succop 28-yard field goal in the first quarter but the Chargers responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the next drive, and they never trailed for the rest of the game.
"It's an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023 and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK," Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said in a release. "The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric.
“Since then, we've remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they've grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can't wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well."
In addition to the Titans, the NFL also announced that the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will play 2023 games in the United Kingdom, and the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play 2023 games in Germany.
