Ryan Tannehill has added some diversity to his aerial game.
The Titans’ starting quarterback confirmed Wednesday he recently earned his private pilot’s license, saying it was something he put plenty of time and effort into.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Tannehill said. “It’s a little escape for me. It’s something I have to be totally focused on and be present in the moment. But at the same time, it’s an escape for me.”
Tannehill said Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been supportive, even encouraging him to fly larger planes.
The 34-year-old Tannehill acknowledged he was nervous in the early going of his flight-training program, concentrating on doing everything perfectly as he was coming in for his first landings.
“As you get more comfortable, then those nerves go away a little bit,” Tannehill said. “You’re still making sure you’re on top of everything, but you’re not quite as on edge coming into land.”
With one exception, that is.
Tannehill said the first time he took his wife, Lauren, and the couple’s two young children up for a spin, he felt the butterflies return.
“Had the family in for the first time and I felt like I reverted back and got a little nervous, with my whole family on board,” Tannehill said. “But I was able to execute the landing and everything, and the next morning, my daughter and son were like, `Daddy, can we go back on the plane again?’
“So they loved it and, you know, glad to be able to share those experiences and really create family memories together through that.”
It remains to be seen if and when anyone in the Titans organization will climb aboard for a taste of Tannehill’s new skills.
Asked if he might be interested, Vrabel responded with a resounding, “Hell no,” saying he had trucks bigger than the planes Tannehill was flying.
It seemed as if wide receiver Treylon Burks might be another possibility, considering he recently flew on a private plane from Arkansas to Nashville — after his commercial flight had been delayed.
“I asked Treylon,” Tannehill said. “I said, `Hey, you’ve been on a small plane. You ready to go again?’ He said, `Ah, I think it was a one-time thing for me.’ So I don’t know if it’s going to be Treylon or not.”
Tannehill said other teammates have expressed initial interest in flying with him but haven’t quite made any commitments so far.
“Yeah, there’s a lot of guys that are curious,” Tannehill said. "[They’re] like, `Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ But we’ll see when it comes time to take them up if they’re actually going to go.”
Titans fans might be pleased to know Tannehill apparently appreciates his limits.
He said he would not be flying himself back to his home state of Florida following the Titans’ offseason workouts.
“I’ll be flying Southwest,” Tannehill said. “Hopefully I can get a free flight or something for saying that.”