The Tennessee Titans depth at offensive tackle took a hit on Tuesday when tackle Ty Sambrailo was placed on the reserve/retired list by the team.
The 29-year-old signed as a free agent with the Titans in 2020, playing in 10 games, including five starts, while filling in for Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan, who tore his ACL. He played 415 offensive snaps, allowing four sacks and taking two penalties.
Sambrailo played in four of Tennessee’s five games this year -- starting against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 – and playing on 32 percent of the Titans’ offensive snaps this season.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman didn’t allow a sack on 123 offensive snaps this year. The rest of Tennessee’s tackles have combined for eight sacks allowed and four penalties on 673 combined snaps.
With Sambrailo no longer in the equation, the Titans are down to Lewan, David Quessenberry, who’s started all five games at right tackle this year, Kendall Lamm, who’s played just 13 offensive snaps through five games, rookie Dillon Radunz, who’s only dressed for two of the team’s five games, and Brandon Kemp, who’s currently on injured reserve.
With Sambrailo’s retirement and an injury to left guard Rodger Saffold, Radunz might be in line to see the first playing time of his career sometime soon. He’s practiced at both guard and tackle during training camp and the preseason.
“I think he’s next man up,” Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter said on Tuesday. “Hopefully we can start to stay healthy and not be a triage unit out on the football field up front.
“…I think we’ve just got to continue to get (Radunz) reps on both sides. He’s got big shoes to fill because he doesn’t exactly have one single home right now. So, I think moving forward, he’s got to be ready to do that. I just want to make sure we give him the correct preparation to give him the best chance to be successful. That’s about where (we are) right now and where it’s leading to.”
Also on Tuesday, the Titans also placed punter Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list, waived defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton, and added offensive linemen Derwin Gray and Jimmy Murray to the practice squad.
