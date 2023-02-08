Ran Carthon has reportedly made his first major move as Tennessee Titans general manager.
According to a report from SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Titans are expected to hire Green Bay Packers personnel/football administration executive Chad Brinker as an assistant general manager.
Reports indicate that Brinker will oversee operations/analytics and a second assistant GM will oversee the scouting department.
Brinker, 42, spent the last 13 seasons with the Packers, working his way up from scouting assistant to pro scout to assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst before being promoted to his current role.
Considered one of Green Bay’s top front office executives, the Packers blocked the New England Patriots from interviewing Brinker in 2021 for a position in their organization where he would have spearheaded their salary cap operations.
According to the Packers website, Brinker’s role entailed “overseeing the pro personnel department to develop and execute the team's strategy for unrestricted free agency and the undrafted free agent process while also conducting year-round analysis of talent on other NFL rosters.”
He also scouted future opponents, organized free-agent visits and tryouts and monitored league-wide transactions.
Brinker also worked with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and executive VP Russ Ball in several areas including salary cap and roster management plus contract negotiation, while also overseeing the player personnel department’s day-to-day operations.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_