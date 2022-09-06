With the release of their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Monday, the Tennessee Titans appear to have divulged how they plan on replacing Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry, who was placed on injured reserve after reportedly tearing his ACL last week.
Tennessee penciled in Denico Autry as a starting outside linebacker opposite Bud Dupree, while Demarcus Walker, is listed as a starting defensive end next to Teair Tart and Jeffery Simmons.
Preseason standout Rashad Weaver was listed as Dupree’s backup while Ola Adeniyi was listed as Autry’s.
“It's unfortunate; it's disappointing,” Vrabel said. “I feel terrible for Harold, the work that he's put in, and his value to our football team, but we have to move on and get everybody ready to go in.”
A bit of an enigma, Walker has improved as a pass rusher every year since his rookie season with the Denver Broncos in 2017. More of a hand-in-the-dirt kind of defender, Walker’s QB pressures, hurries, hits and knockdowns have all increased each of the last four seasons.
Moving Autry outside, where he’s no stranger to playing, doesn’t seem like a huge deal on the surface. Sure, he’s not a typical stand-up linebacker, but it’s something he did often in 2021 and during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Autry, 32, is arguably the Titans' next best pass rusher — he ranked second on the team behind Landry last season in QB pressures (32), QB hits (18), QB hurries (14), sacks (9) and QB knockdowns (8) — so it makes sense Tennessee would give him first crack at filling Landry’s shoes.
“It sucks losing a guy like [Landry], but we’ve still got to keep moving,” Autry said, via Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky. “It doesn’t change anything for me. We play two different positions, so it doesn’t change a thing for me.”
Sliding Autry to the outside likely takes some of the pressure off Weaver, who many had tabbed as the Titan most needing to step up in Landry’s absence, to perform immediately.
The Titans are banking on Weaver tapping into the pass rush potential he flashed during his senior year at Pittsburgh when he led the country with 48 QB pressures, led the ACC and ranked third in the country with 14.5 tackles for loss, and his 7.5 sacks ranked 11th in the nation. He was also a first team All-American.
The 24-year-old was also consistently among college football’s best in pass-rush win rate — a stat he led all NFL rookie edge rushers in last preseason.
“[Weaver] was going to find a role somehow,” Vrabel said. “He was continuing to improve and had shown some really good things in the preseason. His ability to disrupt the football, get his hand on a football, sack the quarterback, and have some impactful plays. We'll see where [Weaver] is and hopefully he can help us.”
Added Weaver: “Every day there’s opportunity. But when stuff like this happens, the door opens up more and you’ve got to take advantage of it. That’s what the team expects you to do and what I expect you of myself.”
