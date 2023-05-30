The Tennessee Titans have their first-round draft pick under contract.
The team has agreed to terms with former Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, who was the 11th overall selection in the 2023 draft. Financial terms of the deal are not yet clear.
This means the Titans have reached deals with five of their six picks in the draft, including Skoronski, running back Tyjae Spears (third round), tight end Josh Whyle (fifth round), offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (sixth round) and wide receiver Colton Dowell (seventh round).
The only pick without a contract in place is former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, the second pick in the second round and the No. 33 selection overall.
It will be interesting to see when the Levis deal gets done, as only eight of the NFL’s 32 second-round picks have signed thus far, per Spotrac. Only one of the players drafted between Nos. 32 and 56 — Arizona’s B.J. Ojulari (No. 41 overall) — has signed, per the website.
The 6-4, 313-pound Skoronski, a unanimous first team All-American at left tackle last season, has been getting reps at both left tackle and left guard with the Titans during offseason workouts.
In other Titans news, the organization has signed 6-3, 316-pound defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson.
Assuming he makes the final roster, Johnson will have a good chance at adding rotational depth on the defensive line. In his six previous seasons, Johnson played 74 games and made 21 starts, totaling 125 career tackles, 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
In 2022, Johnson played six games with Atlanta and three with Houston, totaling 15 tackles and one sack.
Originally a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in 2017, Johnson spent his first four years with the Vikings. He started all 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, posting a career-high 44 tackles along with 1.5 sacks.
In addition, the Titans will have joint practices with the Vikings prior to Tennessee’s preseason game against Minnesota on Aug. 19.
Tennessee last year hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals for joint practices during training camp.